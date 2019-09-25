The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 38 11.06 N/A 0.41 89.41 LivePerson Inc. 31 9.17 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and LivePerson Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Descartes Systems Group Inc and LivePerson Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta means The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s volatility is 34.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, LivePerson Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival LivePerson Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. LivePerson Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and LivePerson Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is $44.5, with potential upside of 12.74%. LivePerson Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 12.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Descartes Systems Group Inc looks more robust than LivePerson Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, LivePerson Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than LivePerson Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats LivePerson Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.