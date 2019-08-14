The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

As Business Software & Services businesses, The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 10.22 N/A 0.41 89.41 F5 Networks Inc. 152 3.57 N/A 7.72 19.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. F5 Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than F5 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and F5 Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18%

Volatility & Risk

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. F5 Networks Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Its rival F5 Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. F5 Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and F5 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80 F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s upside potential is 18.73% at a $41.2 average price target. F5 Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $160.7 average price target and a 22.10% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that F5 Networks Inc. seems more appealing than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Descartes Systems Group Inc and F5 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 37.19% stronger performance while F5 Networks Inc. has -9.45% weaker performance.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats The Descartes Systems Group Inc on 8 of the 12 factors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.