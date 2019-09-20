The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 11.09 N/A 0.41 89.41 New Relic Inc. 89 7.15 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and New Relic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and New Relic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta indicates that The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Relic Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor New Relic Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. New Relic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Descartes Systems Group Inc and New Relic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00 New Relic Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$44.5 is The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.20%. On the other hand, New Relic Inc.’s potential upside is 15.43% and its consensus price target is $72.4. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that New Relic Inc. seems more appealing than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of New Relic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of New Relic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than New Relic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats New Relic Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.