The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Comparison side by side

Both The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 36 11.07 N/A 0.40 99.68 Microsoft Corporation 122 8.57 N/A 4.49 28.10

Table 1 demonstrates The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Microsoft Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Microsoft Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.7% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Microsoft Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Microsoft Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Microsoft Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80 Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 9.40% and an $41.2 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Microsoft Corporation is $147.53, which is potential 4.61% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, The Descartes Systems Group Inc is looking more favorable than Microsoft Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Microsoft Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -0.89% 6.58% 23.68% 31.75% 33.46% 51.81% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Microsoft Corporation.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.