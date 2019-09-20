The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Comparison side by side

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 11.17 N/A 0.41 89.41 Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.18 N/A 1.26 23.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Iron Mountain Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iron Mountain Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. The Descartes Systems Group Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s average target price is $44.5, while its potential upside is 12.20%. Iron Mountain Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a -9.80% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Descartes Systems Group Inc looks more robust than Iron Mountain Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Iron Mountain Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 90.1% respectively. About 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 37.19% stronger performance while Iron Mountain Incorporated has -9.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats Iron Mountain Incorporated.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.