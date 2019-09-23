The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 38 11.03 N/A 0.41 89.41 Amdocs Limited 60 2.20 N/A 2.61 24.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Amdocs Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Amdocs Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Amdocs Limited which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Amdocs Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Amdocs Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$44.5 is The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.15%. Meanwhile, Amdocs Limited’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 13.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amdocs Limited is looking more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Amdocs Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 97.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares. Competitively, 4.8% are Amdocs Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc was more bullish than Amdocs Limited.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats The Descartes Systems Group Inc on 8 of the 12 factors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.