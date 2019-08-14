The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 95,230 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 4.78M shares with $873.48 million value, up from 4.68 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $427.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.42 million giving it 86.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 68,905 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 9,090 shares to 756,270 valued at $156.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 205,351 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $223.82’s average target is 36.45% above currents $164.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $199 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Transplace Makes End-To-End Real-Time Visibility A Standard Offering – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Announces Pricing of Public Offering Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 86.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 18.73% above currents $34.7 stock price. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. TD Securities maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) rating on Tuesday, June 11. TD Securities has “Buy” rating and $46 target.