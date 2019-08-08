The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Shannon River Fund Management Upped Pros Holdings (PRO) Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 48.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 178,586 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 543,144 shares with $22.94 million value, up from 364,558 last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.96B valuation. The stock increased 3.57% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 154,244 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.43M giving it 87.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 11,097 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 87.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 18.02% above currents $34.91 stock price. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by TD Securities. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Transplace Makes End-To-End Real-Time Visibility A Standard Offering – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Hot Growth Stocks to Stash Away in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PROS to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Covia Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.