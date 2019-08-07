The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Sentiment Is 0.99

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.43M giving it 85.08 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 50,339 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 75 cut down and sold their stakes in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 50.54 million shares, down from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 46 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. TD Securities maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. IBC maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 85.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Transplace Makes End-To-End Real-Time Visibility A Standard Offering – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Growth Stocks to Stash Away in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Presima Inc. holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust for 1.41 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 106,351 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 62,348 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Alpine Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 48,769 shares.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PREIT Declares Quarterly Dividend for Common and Preferred Shares – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PREIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Updates Full Year Expectations – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $434.61 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 642,603 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – AS A RESULT OF PREIT’S DISPOSITION, STRATEGY, IT REDUCED ITS BON-TON EXPOSURE FROM 10 IN 2012 TO 2 TODAY