The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Cornerstone Ondemand Has 1.69 Sentiment

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 113 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 67 cut down and sold their equity positions in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 49.87 million shares, up from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cornerstone Ondemand Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 86 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter's $0.11 EPS. DSGX's profit would be $8.41M giving it 85.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc's analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 58,889 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 85.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 20.19% above currents $34.28 stock price. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 13.94% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for 111,180 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 3.27 million shares or 11.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.6% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 6.62% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 394,455 shares.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 272,189 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.