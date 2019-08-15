The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)’s Sentiment Is 1.9

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_DSG’s profit would be $11.78 million giving it 80.11 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 183,215 shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 80 funds increased or opened new positions, while 42 trimmed and sold equity positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 47.49 million shares, up from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 41 New Position: 39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $648.48 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for 1.33 million shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Partners Llc has 4.13% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 781,227 shares.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 112.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.