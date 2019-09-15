The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Forms $10.10 Double Top; Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shorts Decreased By 2.53%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) had a decrease of 2.53% in short interest. STML’s SI was 4.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.53% from 4.88M shares previously. With 522,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s short sellers to cover STML’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 505,834 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) formed double top with $10.81 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.10 share price. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) has $68.02M valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 8,312 shares traded. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 737,698 shares in its portfolio. Artal Gru invested in 0.22% or 360,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 62,639 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 38,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 13,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.70M shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Los Angeles Management & Equity has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 7,982 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 13,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Knott David M has invested 0.65% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline prices stock offering at $15.25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has $35 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 168.77% above currents $10.79 stock price. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 18. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $474.28 million. The firm develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor , which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer.