The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 42.42%. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.