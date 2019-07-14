The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 26.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.