The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.75
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 26.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
