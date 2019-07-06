The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
