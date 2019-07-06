The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.