The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

This is a contrast between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.55
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
