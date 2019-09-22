The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

This is a contrast between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.55 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.