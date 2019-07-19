The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.
