The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.