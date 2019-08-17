The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.72
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 9.17% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 42.3% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.