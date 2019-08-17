The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.72 N/A 1.12 12.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 9.17% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 42.3% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.