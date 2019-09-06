The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

As Asset Management companies, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.21
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.