The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

As Asset Management companies, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.21 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.