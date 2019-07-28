The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|10773.38
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 0% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 18.29% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.
Summary
The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.
