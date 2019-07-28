The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 10773.38 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 0% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 18.29% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.

Summary

The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.