The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.19
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.