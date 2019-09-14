The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.