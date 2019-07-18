The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.66
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
In table 1 we can see The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
