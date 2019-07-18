The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.66 N/A 0.27 94.83

In table 1 we can see The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.