The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.71 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 0.99% and its consensus target price is $31.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.