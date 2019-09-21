The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.53 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Cushing Energy Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.