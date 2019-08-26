The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.04 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 0%. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 2.88% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.