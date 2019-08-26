The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.04
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 0%. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 2.88% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.