The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 36.46%. Insiders held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
