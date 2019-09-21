The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 36.46%. Insiders held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.