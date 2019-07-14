The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 42.42%. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
