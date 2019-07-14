The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 42.42%. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.