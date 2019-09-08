The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparison side by side

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 6.59% respectively. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
