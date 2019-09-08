The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparison side by side

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 6.59% respectively. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.