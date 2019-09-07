The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.