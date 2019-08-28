The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparing side by side

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.37 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.