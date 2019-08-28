The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparing side by side

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.37
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
