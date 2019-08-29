The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 27.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

The Cushing Energy Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.