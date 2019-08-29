The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 27.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s competitors.
Dividends
The Cushing Energy Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.