The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 27.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

The Cushing Energy Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.