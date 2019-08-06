The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Forms $325.48 Double Top; Premier Asset Managment Has Lifted Western Un Co (WU) Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 56.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 17,450 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 48,400 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 30,950 last quarter. Western Un Co now has $8.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.16M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) formed double top with $351.52 target or 8.00% above today’s $325.48 share price. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has $16.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $325.48. About 101,141 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.39M for 25.75 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 20,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 7,701 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% stake. Td Asset has 0.07% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Navellier & Associate invested in 0.03% or 699 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 9,105 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.09% or 3,370 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co invested in 19,434 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3.78M shares. 75,419 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Champlain Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 390,720 shares. Taurus Asset Llc has invested 1.29% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -1.48% below currents $325.48 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $314 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Stephens maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $320 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,868 shares to 14,726 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 37,585 shares and now owns 31,000 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 338 shares. Natixis owns 69,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 41,105 shares. Duncker Streett & stated it has 4,300 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 203,001 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 2.30M shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.31% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 14,215 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Commercial Bank has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.16% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 442,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 789,742 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 105,451 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 220 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.