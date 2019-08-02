The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) EPS Estimated At $3.16; Range Resources (RRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $3 EPS. COO’s profit would be $156.39M giving it 26.39 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $333.63. About 96,735 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90

Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 156 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 131 cut down and sold their equity positions in Range Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 252.93 million shares, down from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Range Resources Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 117 New Position: 39.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 29.42% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation for 39.71 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 8.98 million shares or 17.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quaker Capital Investments Llc has 8.76% invested in the company for 2.04 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 7.86% in the stock. Oslo Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 5.53 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.51 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 39.19 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $302 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “General Moly CEO-CFO and COO Provides Private Placement of $400000 – Junior Mining Network” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teladoc Health Names Health Tech Veteran David Sides as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Companies Declares Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards reported 58 shares stake. Gam Ag has 1,358 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 70,214 shares. Moreover, Bamco has 0.3% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 235,532 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C accumulated 106,358 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Clearbridge Invests Llc has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 21 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com has 9,387 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pictet Bancshares & reported 2,900 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 157,023 shares. Of Vermont reported 93 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Zeke Cap Advisors reported 753 shares.