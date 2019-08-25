The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) At $321.67 Forms Top; Polar Securities Lifted United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Stake By $387,695

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) formed multiple top with $344.19 target or 7.00% above today’s $321.67 share price. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 293,541 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD

Polar Securities Inc increased United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) stake by 11.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 5,035 shares as United States Lime & Mineral (USLM)’s stock rose 1.74%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 49,843 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 44,808 last quarter. United States Lime & Mineral now has $446.71M valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 3,004 shares traded or 35.01% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $35100 highest and $302 lowest target. $324.78’s average target is 0.97% above currents $321.67 stock price. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Limited has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 50,056 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 61,990 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.09% or 120,293 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 9,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management has 1,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 79,164 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited owns 5,021 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 47 shares. Arcadia Corp Mi has 6,058 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 5,357 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 132,373 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,194 shares.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 25.45 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM), A Stock That Climbed 36% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 792 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 224,345 shares in its portfolio. 35,452 are owned by Northern Corp. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 2,937 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,589 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 653 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Ameritas Partners owns 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 2,400 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 6,325 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 11,323 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.32% or 62,320 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Denali Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).