The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Comparison side by side

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 301 6.49 N/A 8.84 38.17 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Cooper Companies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Cooper Companies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 17.1 and 17.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Cooper Companies Inc. has a -3.01% downside potential and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. was more bullish than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.