The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Cooper Companies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.70% 6.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Cooper Companies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. N/A 300 38.17 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

The Cooper Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

With average price target of $320.67, The Cooper Companies Inc. has a potential downside of -3.77%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that The Cooper Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Cooper Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. has weaker performance than The Cooper Companies Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

The Cooper Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

The Cooper Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors The Cooper Companies Inc.’s competitors beat The Cooper Companies Inc.