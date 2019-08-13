The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Analysts See $3.16 EPS; Plantronics (PLT) Sentiment Is 1.46

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $3 EPS. COO’s profit would be $156.38M giving it 26.35 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $333.05. About 155,788 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 101 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 69 sold and decreased their equity positions in Plantronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 30.70 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Plantronics Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 53.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -3.72% below currents $333.05 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.48 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 39.12 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 4,799 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 196,995 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 46,887 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 266 were accumulated by Fort Lp. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 9,490 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 2,058 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 75,419 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 70 shares. 5.77 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 26,789 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% or 633,655 shares in its portfolio. 55,012 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Grp. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 91,104 shares. Torray Ltd Llc invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 339,952 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,199 shares.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 513,216 shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create