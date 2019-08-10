The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Analysts See $3.16 EPS; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Increased Its Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holding

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $3 EPS. COO’s profit would be $156.38M giving it 26.65 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $336.87. About 199,614 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) stake by 60.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 663,800 shares as Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.75M shares with $30.34M value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Covanta Hldg Corp now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 673,756 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,081 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 824 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.26% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,497 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 38,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 46,887 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 4,615 shares. Martin Currie Limited invested in 14,581 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company invested in 216,847 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 31,500 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 0.18% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Conning has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -4.81% below currents $336.87 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.67 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 39.57 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 308,300 shares to 481,281 valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 10,700 shares and now owns 93,400 shares. Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Covanta Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVA in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. UBS maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Hold” rating and $16 target.