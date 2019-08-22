The Container Store Group (TCS) Valuation Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Upped by $2.44 Million Its Holding; As Celgene Com (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.12 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (TCS) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 304,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.80% . The hedge fund held 831,103 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 526,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Container Store Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 145,153 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE SEES FY EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 42C; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS); 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 05/04/2018 – Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 64.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 54,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 30,522 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 84,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 41,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.16M shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.05% or 89,594 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 1.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 101,604 shares. 200 are owned by Loeb. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Hawaiian National Bank has 17,623 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Canyon Cap Lc reported 1.26 million shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shell Asset owns 67,268 shares. 16,540 are owned by Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 248,793 shares. 9,382 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Fiduciary invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17,669 shares to 59,990 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 17,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

