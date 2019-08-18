The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

Both The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.25 N/A 0.33 18.46 Winmark Corporation 173 8.59 N/A 7.37 22.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Container Store Group Inc. and Winmark Corporation. Winmark Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Container Store Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Container Store Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Winmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Volatility & Risk

The Container Store Group Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Winmark Corporation’s 74.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Container Store Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Winmark Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Winmark Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Container Store Group Inc. and Winmark Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Container Store Group Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 54.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Container Store Group Inc. and Winmark Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.2% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Winmark Corporation.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats The Container Store Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.