The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.23 N/A 0.33 18.46 Medifast Inc. 125 2.00 N/A 5.30 21.06

Table 1 demonstrates The Container Store Group Inc. and Medifast Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Medifast Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Container Store Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Container Store Group Inc. is presently more affordable than Medifast Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Container Store Group Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Medifast Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Container Store Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.4. Competitively, Medifast Inc. has 2.2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Medifast Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered The Container Store Group Inc. and Medifast Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Container Store Group Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 62.04%. Competitively Medifast Inc. has a consensus target price of $130, with potential upside of 20.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Container Store Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Medifast Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Container Store Group Inc. and Medifast Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.2% and 97.8% respectively. 5.3% are The Container Store Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Medifast Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. has 28.09% stronger performance while Medifast Inc. has -10.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Medifast Inc. beats The Container Store Group Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.