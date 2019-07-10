The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.41 N/A 0.28 29.57 CSS Industries Inc. 7 0.13 N/A -7.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Container Store Group Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.7% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -29.7% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

The Container Store Group Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Container Store Group Inc. are 1.4 and 0.5. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc. has 1.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSS Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CSS Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Container Store Group Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 73.5% respectively. About 4.9% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CSS Industries Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -8.93% -3.77% 29.73% 34.21% 25.73% 71.07% CSS Industries Inc. -5.22% -1.55% -12.88% -49.32% -60.76% -29.1%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. has 71.07% stronger performance while CSS Industries Inc. has -29.1% weaker performance.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats CSS Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.