The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.23 N/A 0.33 18.46 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -7.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Container Store Group Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Container Store Group Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Container Store Group Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of The Container Store Group Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 62.04%. Competitively Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 94.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than The Container Store Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares and 25.5% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend while Blue Apron Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.