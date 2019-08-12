The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Contrasting side by side

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.26 N/A 0.33 18.46 Qurate Retail Inc. 16 0.40 N/A 1.29 10.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Container Store Group Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. Qurate Retail Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Container Store Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Container Store Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Qurate Retail Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Container Store Group Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Container Store Group Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 47.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares and 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. The Container Store Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09% Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend while Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.