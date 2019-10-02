The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares (AUDC) SI Decreased By 15.42%

Analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to report $0.10 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. TCS’s profit would be $4.92M giving it 11.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, The Container Store Group, Inc.’s analysts see -225.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 134,462 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 05/04/2018 – Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS); 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE SEES FY EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%

Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AUDC) had a decrease of 15.42% in short interest. AUDC’s SI was 126,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.42% from 149,200 shares previously. With 171,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s short sellers to cover AUDC’s short positions. The SI to Audiocodes LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.63%. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 132,939 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $216.63 million. The firm operates through two divisions, The Container Store and Elfa. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold The Container Store Group, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 3.90% more from 37.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has invested 0.03% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). American Intll Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 4,149 shares. Horrell Mgmt holds 0.04% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) or 10,000 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 536,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 52,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability owns 27,265 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 20,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 12,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 46,429 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Invesco Limited holds 65,426 shares.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $561.96 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 32.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.