The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Both The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial Corporation 30 3.44 N/A 2.50 12.14 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 21 2.31 N/A 1.82 11.00

Demonstrates The Community Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Community Financial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Community Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.4% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

The Community Financial Corporation has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Community Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.1% and 4.1% respectively. About 1.4% of The Community Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Community Financial Corporation 0.86% 4.4% 1.17% -0.85% -16.92% 3.8% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation -3.42% -4.9% -3.09% -13.85% -2.68% -1.04%

For the past year The Community Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Community Financial Corporation beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.