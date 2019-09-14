The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Comparing side by side

Both The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.22 N/A 2.73 11.91 First United Corporation 19 2.79 N/A 1.60 13.33

Table 1 highlights The Community Financial Corporation and First United Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First United Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Community Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Community Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Community Financial Corporation and First United Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7% First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that The Community Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First United Corporation’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of The Community Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.2% of First United Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of First United Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25% First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73%

For the past year The Community Financial Corporation was less bullish than First United Corporation.