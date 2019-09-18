The Coca (KO) Stock Value Rose While Cook & Bynum Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $7.11 Million; Crown Holdings (CCK) Position Upped by Thornburg Investment Management Inc

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 96,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.87M, up from 997,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 492,131 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 187,659 shares to 522,889 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 280,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.20 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.