The Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Boosted by $305,850 Its Holding; Pool (POOL) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $909,924

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 35,507 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 40,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.7. About 150,070 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 21,153 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 8,880 shares to 80 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Netflix renews ‘Stranger Things’ for Season 4 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Roundup: NKE, NBEV Stocks Move With Help From Asian Countries – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,425 shares to 34,116 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pool Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rugby-Banking bonus points key to Scotland’s World Cup survival – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cluny Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 28.49 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

